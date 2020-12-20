1618 West Seafood Grille closes Saturday for employee testing

The popular Greensboro restaurant closed Saturday to allow its employees to get tested after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A popular dining location has temporarily closed on what would typically be a busy Saturday night to allow its employees to get tested for COVID-19.

1618 West Seafood Grille will not serve patrons on Dec. 20 after one of its staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The restaurant is closing down for the evening to allow the rest of its employees to get tested.

"As many of you have witnessed first hand, our 1618 family has been working hard to keep all of our customers and employees safe and healthy," restaurant owners said in a Facebook post, "Despite all precautions, someone at 1618 tested positive for COVID-19."

"We will keep everyone updated when we get negative test results from the team, and plan to open back up." the post said.

"We will continue to keep to have our staff begin their shifts one hour earlier to accommodate for the rigorous disinfection," the post continued.