GREENSBORO, N.C. — When you think of Greensboro long standing restaurants there's one name that will always make the list. Harper's Restaurant has been in Friendly Shopping Center for decades and continues to warm our hearts and our bellies with comfort food.

The restaurant is still cranking out customer favorites even during the pandemic. And this Mother's Day weekend is no exception. General mamager Mark Sienko says the volume may be down but the great food is still there.

Harper's Restaurant

"We are making all the favorites. From the 6 cheese pasta to chicken tenders and an oriental salad with soy ginger sauce, we have most of the items that have always been staples for our restaurant." said Sienko

With the state beginning to ease restrictions its only a matter of time before customers are walking through the door again. But owners say that outside of sanitation at a level they haven't seen before, nothing will change about the service they are used to.

Harper's Restaurant

"We will graduate back into the new normal with ease." said Sienko. "We will adjust to a high level of cleaning and will sanitize the restaurant like never before. But our customer service and attention to food quality will be as high as it always was."

If you're interested you can call in the orders or order online at their website.

RELATED: Mother's Day special combines best of three Triad restaurants

RELATED: Is takeout food safe? Yes, but the receipt could cause you trouble