Healthy, quick, & easy summer recipes

Summer trips don't have to full of junk food and heavy meals. Registered dietitian and certified health coach, Alice Smith, joins the Good Morning Show with summer snacks and dinner recipes the entire family will enjoy.
Berry Banana Avocado Popsicles
¾ cup coconut milk
2 avocados
2 cups frozen berries (strawberries and blueberries)
2 frozen or fresh banana
Splash vanilla
Drizzle honey
Mix all ingredients together in a blender and pour it into popsicle molds. It will make approximately 12 popsicles. You can drink the leftovers as a smoothie! Enjoy!
No Bake Peanut Butter Energy Balls
⅔ cup natural peanut butter
¼ cup honey
1 cup old fashioned oats
¼ cup dark chocolate chips (I pulse an 85% dark chocolate bar in the blender)
-¼ cup chia seeds (optional)
Mix all ingredients together. Store in the refrigerator for 30 minutes, remove and roll into balls. That’s it! Enjoy!
Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad
Mixed greens
Cherry tomatoes
Red onion
Cilantro
1 cup cooked chicken
½ avocado diced
Salt & pepper to taste
21 seasoning blend (Trader Joes)
Paprika
Cumin
Black Beans
Corn
Citrus-Lime Dressing:
2 Tbsp lime juice
1 Tbsp honey
¼ cup olive oil
1 garlic clove, minced
2 Tbsp fresh-squeezed orange juice
Dash of cayenne pepper
Salt and pepper to taste
Sprinkle cumin
Mix to bind avocado and chicken together. Add spices. Combine mixed greens, red onion, and cherry tomatoes in a bowl. Top greens with chicken mixture. Top with the preferred amount of black beans, corn, and cilantro. Drizzle dressing on top or top with salsa. Enjoy!
Watermelon salad
Cut watermelon into cubes. Top with feta cheese, basil and sunflower seeds. Enjoy!
BBQ Chicken Stuffed Sweet Potato with Arugula Salad
Sweet potato
Chicken
BBQ Sauce
Red onion
Arugula
Walnuts or pecans
Apple
Raisins
Dressing:
3 Tbsp lemon juice
1 Tbsp maple syrup
1 pinch sea salt
3 Tbsp olive oil
1 Tbsp orange juice
Splash balsamic vinegar
Bake sweet potato. Remove half of the meat of the sweet potato and set aside. Carmelize onions in a pan. Add chicken to the pan. Add the remainder of sweet potato to the pan. Add a Tbsp of BBQ sauce to the mixture. Take the mixture and place it back into the potato. Drizzle with BBQ sauce and garnish with chopped red onion and chopped cilantro.
Massage arugula with dressing. Top with nuts, apples, and raisins. Optional: cheese. Enjoy!