Healthy, quick, & easy summer recipes

On the News 2 Kitchen menu today: snacks and dinners you can make in 15 minutes or less.

Summer trips don't have to full of junk food and heavy meals. Registered dietitian and certified health coach, Alice Smith, joins the Good Morning Show with summer snacks and dinner recipes the entire family will enjoy.

Berry Banana Avocado Popsicles

¾ cup coconut milk

2 avocados

2 cups frozen berries (strawberries and blueberries)

2 frozen or fresh banana

Splash vanilla

Drizzle honey

Mix all ingredients together in a blender and pour it into popsicle molds. It will make approximately 12 popsicles. You can drink the leftovers as a smoothie! Enjoy!

No Bake Peanut Butter Energy Balls

⅔ cup natural peanut butter

¼ cup honey

1 cup old fashioned oats

¼ cup dark chocolate chips (I pulse an 85% dark chocolate bar in the blender)

-¼ cup chia seeds (optional)

Mix all ingredients together. Store in the refrigerator for 30 minutes, remove and roll into balls. That’s it! Enjoy!

Southwest Avocado Chicken Salad

Mixed greens

Cherry tomatoes

Red onion

Cilantro

1 cup cooked chicken

½ avocado diced

Salt & pepper to taste

21 seasoning blend (Trader Joes)

Paprika

Cumin

Black Beans

Corn

Citrus-Lime Dressing:

2 Tbsp lime juice

1 Tbsp honey

¼ cup olive oil

1 garlic clove, minced

2 Tbsp fresh-squeezed orange juice

Dash of cayenne pepper

Salt and pepper to taste

Sprinkle cumin

Mix to bind avocado and chicken together. Add spices. Combine mixed greens, red onion, and cherry tomatoes in a bowl. Top greens with chicken mixture. Top with the preferred amount of black beans, corn, and cilantro. Drizzle dressing on top or top with salsa. Enjoy!

Watermelon salad

Cut watermelon into cubes. Top with feta cheese, basil and sunflower seeds. Enjoy!

BBQ Chicken Stuffed Sweet Potato with Arugula Salad

Sweet potato

Chicken

BBQ Sauce

Red onion

Arugula

Walnuts or pecans

Apple

Raisins

Dressing:

3 Tbsp lemon juice

1 Tbsp maple syrup

1 pinch sea salt

3 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp orange juice

Splash balsamic vinegar

Bake sweet potato. Remove half of the meat of the sweet potato and set aside. Carmelize onions in a pan. Add chicken to the pan. Add the remainder of sweet potato to the pan. Add a Tbsp of BBQ sauce to the mixture. Take the mixture and place it back into the potato. Drizzle with BBQ sauce and garnish with chopped red onion and chopped cilantro.