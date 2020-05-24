Virtual Cooking Lesson from Texas Roadhouse

Chef Shelby Coleman joins us from her kitchen with the perfect start of the summer menu.

Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, so grab your apron and get ready to start grilling with these legendary favorites from Texas Roadhouse.

Legendary Blackened Salmon at home

Ingredients

Fresh salmon filets

Clarified butter

Seasoning: Favorite Cajun seasoning or cayenne, chili powder, garlic and salt and pepper to taste.

Preparation

Step 1: Shake an even layer of the seasoning mix on salmon to taste. Heat clarified butter in a skillet until it is smoky hot

Step 2: Gently place the coated fillets into the pan (use tongs and don’t splash the butter).

Step 3: Cook the filets evenly on both sides until it yields to gentle pressure.

Cooking Tip: The butter and seasonings create a crust due to the high temp, and lock in the juices.

Legendary Grilled Shrimp at home

Supplies

Skewers (metal or wood)

griddle or non-stick pan

tongs

ladle

seasoning shaker

gloves

Preparation

Try these options or create your own seasoning:

1. Old Bay

2. Salt, Pepper, Garlic, Onion Powder

Compound Butter:

1. Lemon Pepper Butter (fresh lemon juice, black pepper and whipped butter)

2. Garlic Butter (chopped garlic, onion powder and whipped butter)

Step 1: Prepare Shrimp

· If using frozen shrimp, thaw them first.

· Using desired size shrimp, place them on a flat surface with tails facing the same direction

· Run skewer through each shrimp ensuring they are as flat as possible and slightly separated (This will ensure even cooking)

· Once all shrimp are skewered, season the shrimp evenly using a shaker (This will ensure even seasoning and flavor)

Step 2: Cook Shrimp

· Place ½ of melted butter per skewer on griddle or non-stick pan

· Place skewered shrimp on griddle (repeat for each skewer)

· Cook for approximately 2 minutes

· Using tongs turn all skewers over

· Once turned ladle ½ oz compound butter over each skewer

· Cook for approximately another 2 minutes or until shrimp are done (shrimp should be firm and slightly white in color; not translucent)

Step 3: Serve Shrimp

· Place skewered cooked shrimp on a serving platter or individual plate(s).

· Serve with a lemon wedge and ramekin of melted compound butter (for dipping)

Legendary Ribs at home

Step 1: Seasoning,

· In a deep baking pan, add water and some type of Liquid Smoke.

· Mix well.

· Take Ribs, use a shaker and your favorite dry seasoning (we have our seasoning for sale online at TexasRoadhouse.com) and thoroughly coat each of the Ribs.

· Place Ribs in the pan.

Step 2: Cooking

· Place pans in 350° F oven and bake slowly until done; about 3 hours.

· Ribs are fully cooked when the bone in the center pulls freely from the meat. At this point, remove from the oven.

Step 3: Grilling

· Pick your favorite BBQ sauce for re-heating and basting the Ribs.

· Pre-heat grill.

· Brush and season the grill before use.

· Place the Rack of Ribs vertically, with the underside down to the grates.

· Heat until sizzling hot.

· Turn Ribs over and baste the underside of the Ribs, and heat until sizzling hot.

· Baste the top.

· Turn the Ribs over one last time and baste with a final coat.