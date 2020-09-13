Celebrating National Cheeseburger Day with Bad Daddy's Burger Bar

This morning we're learning how to take cheeseburger to a whole new level.

September 18th is National Cheeseburger Day. To celebrate, Mike Carrol will be showing us how to make Bad Daddy’s own Homemade American Cheese and the delicious Baconaisse that comes on the famous over-the-top Bacon Cheeseburger on Steroids.

Homemade American Cheese

1½ teaspoons unflavored gelatin

12 ounces Colby cheese, shredded fine (about 3 cups)

1 tablespoon whole dry milk powder

1 teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon cream of tartar

½ cup + 2 tablespoons whole milk

Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar has something for everyone with their Create Their Own Burger. Guests can choose from any of BD’s extensive list of artisan ingredients to create the burger or salad of their dreams.

Baconaisse

1/4 cup diced bacon

1/4 cup diced jalapeno crusted bacon

1 cup mayonnaise

1 oz red wine vinegar

1 oz seasoning salt

The Bacon Cheeseburger on Steroids is every foodies dream. The burger comes with Monterey Jack cheese, three pieces of jalapeno bacon, three pieces of applewood smoked bacon, house made bacon mayo, shredded iceberg lettuce, tomato, red onion, and pickles.

Bad Daddy’s philosophy has always been to prepare simple foods with culinary passion that satisfies every foodies’ cravings which are for sure increasing during this quarantine.

Skip out on the rabbit food and indulge in a cheat day with some of their mouth-watering menu offerings like Daddy’s Nachos or Not Your Mama’s Deviled Eggs, unique non-burger options, fresh giant chopped salads, handspun milkshakes and, of course, specialty sides such as homemade potato chips, buffalo tots and truffle French fries. There’s something for everyone in your home.