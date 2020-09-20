In the virtual news 2 kitchen with Bonefish Grill

Directions:

1. Season the swordfish steaks with salt and pepper.

2. Grill for 60 seconds and flip swordfish over.

3. Place 1 TBSP of crumbled feta cheese on top of each steak.

4. Move steaks to the coolest part of the grill and cook to an internal temperature of 135˚.

5. Remove from the grill and keep warm.

6. Place the ravioli into the boiling water and cook following the package instructions.

7. Drain the ravioli in a colander.

8. Melt the butter in a large sauté pan over medium-high heat.

9. Add the shallots and chopped sage leaves; cook until the butter just begins to brown.

10. Immediately after the butter begins to brown, add the drained ravioli and toss to coat the pasta.

11. Place the ravioli in the center of a large warm Pasta serving platter.

12. Arrange the swordfish around the outer edges of the pasta.

13. Sprinkle the crispy onions and chopped parsley over the pasta and fish.

14. Serve with your favorite vegetable side dish.