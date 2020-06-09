Perfect pizzas with Cugino Furno

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This morning we're making Neapolitana and Funghi pizzas. The Neapolitana has italian Sausage, Sweet red peppers, Cippolini onions and imported buffalo mozzarella cheese. The Funghi pizza is made with Cremini mushrooms , Cippolini onions, imported buffala mozzarella cheese, and olive oil.

Cugino Forno Pizzeria opens at 11 am every day and closes as soon as the made fresh daily dough runs out. There are restaurants in Greensboro, Winston-Salem, and they'll be coming soon to Clemmons. You can check out their full menu, order online, and find details about pizza cooking classes on their website.