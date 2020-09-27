In the virtual news 2 kitchen with Ledo Pizza

On the menu today: Old Bay Hot Chicken Pizza

The Ledo Pizza Old Bay Hot Chicken Pizza

Ingredients

· Prepared Pizza Crust

· Old Bay Hot Sauce

· Ledo Pizza and Pasta Sauce

· Pre-Cooked Sliced Chicken Breast

· Shredded Provolone Cheese

Preparation

Step 1. Combine 3 ounces of Ledo Pizza and Pasta Sauce with 3 Ounces of Old Bay Hot Sauce in a bowl.

Step 2. Spread the Ledo & Old Bay Hot Sauce onto the Pizza Crust Step

3. Spread Shredded Provolone Cheese onto the Pizza.

Step 4. Place Precooked Sliced Chicken Breast onto the Pizza.

Step 5. Bake Pizza at 450 degrees for 7 minutes or until cheese is golden and bubbly.