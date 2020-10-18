A new twist on fried Chicken from Outback Steakhouse

On the menu today: the brand new Bloomin’ Fried Chicken!

This morning, Chef Kris Lewis joins us in the WFMY News 2 virtual kitchen to teach us the secrets behind their new menu item. The Bloomin’ Fried Chicken features a boneless chicken breast hand battered in Bloomin' Onion® seasoning, fried then drizzled with spicy signature bloom sauce with house-made pickles, onion, lettuce, and tomato.

INGREDIENTS

Measurement Item

2 cup Seasoned Flour

1 Each Pounded Buttermilk Marinated Chicken

2 oz (v) Batter (flour, water, and Seasoning)

1/2 TBS Bloomin Onion sauce

2oz (v) Bloomin Onion Sauce

1/4 tsp Parsley for garnish (optional)

DIRECTIONS

Place a 1/2 Cup of Bloom Flour in a mixing bowl.

2. Add Chicken and toss with gloved hands until completely

coated.

3. Ladle 2 oz. (v) of Batter over Chicken and toss with gloved

hands until completely coated.

4. Evenly spread seasoned flour over the Chicken. Toss with

gloved hands until completely coated.

5. Place into a 350° fryer for 4 minutes and 30 seconds, or until

reaches 165° internal temp.

6. Remove from fryer, drain off excess oil.

7. Place Bloomin’ Chicken on the bottom center of a hot small

plate.

8. Drizzle Bloomin Onion sauce in a zig-zag pattern, from a

squeeze bottle, across the Chicken.