A new twist on fried Chicken from Outback Steakhouse

This morning, Chef Kris Lewis joins us in the WFMY News 2 virtual kitchen to teach us the secrets behind their new menu item. The Bloomin’ Fried Chicken features a boneless chicken breast hand battered in Bloomin' Onion® seasoning, fried then drizzled with spicy signature bloom sauce with house-made pickles, onion, lettuce, and tomato.
INGREDIENTS
Measurement Item
2 cup Seasoned Flour
1 Each Pounded Buttermilk Marinated Chicken
2 oz (v) Batter (flour, water, and Seasoning)
1/2 TBS Bloomin Onion sauce
2oz (v) Bloomin Onion Sauce
1/4 tsp Parsley for garnish (optional)
DIRECTIONS
Place a 1/2 Cup of Bloom Flour in a mixing bowl.
2. Add Chicken and toss with gloved hands until completely
coated.
3. Ladle 2 oz. (v) of Batter over Chicken and toss with gloved
hands until completely coated.
4. Evenly spread seasoned flour over the Chicken. Toss with
gloved hands until completely coated.
5. Place into a 350° fryer for 4 minutes and 30 seconds, or until
reaches 165° internal temp.
6. Remove from fryer, drain off excess oil.
7. Place Bloomin’ Chicken on the bottom center of a hot small
plate.
8. Drizzle Bloomin Onion sauce in a zig-zag pattern, from a
squeeze bottle, across the Chicken.
9. Place ramekin of Bloom Onion Sauce on the plate.