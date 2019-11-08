Double Charburger with Cheese
Ingredients:
Toasted Sesame Seed Buns
Caramelized Onions
Cheese
Hamburger patty
Tomato
Lettuce
Pickles
Mayonnaise
Directions:
- Caramelize sliced onions in a saucepan over medium heat with a tablespoon of vegetable oil until soft and golden.
- Form a hamburger patty from 80/20 beef, about 4” in diameter. Grill to medium or medium rare as desired, about 3 – 4 minutes each side. Add cheese during the last two minutes of grilling.
- Lightly toast the sesame seed buns and spread the top bun with mayonnaise.
- Assemble the burger with about one tablespoon of onions, sliced tomato, fresh lettuce, sliced pickles and add the patty. Enjoy!
Santa Barbara Charburger
Ingredients:
Toasted Sourdough Bread
Chunky Avocado
Caramelized Onions
Cheese
Hamburger patty
Tomato
Lettuce
Pickles
Mayonnaise
Directions:
- Caramelize sliced onions in a saucepan over medium heat with a tablespoon of vegetable oil until soft and golden.
- Form two hamburger patties from 80/20 beef, about 4” in diameter. Grill to medium or medium rare as desired, about 3 – 4 minutes each side. Add cheese during the last two minutes of grilling.
- Cut avocado in half, remove pit and scoop in bowl. Salt to taste. Mash until chunky.
- Lightly spread sourdough bread with butter and toast. Spread one side with mayonnaise to taste.
- To assemble, stack cheeseburgers on top of each other, and then top with chunky avocado, about one tablespoon of onions, sliced tomato, fresh lettuce, sliced pickles and top with remaining toasted sourdough . Enjoy!