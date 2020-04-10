In the Virtual News 2 kitchen with Firehouse Subs

Hook & Ladder Sub
The signature Hook & Ladder Sub is made with fresh sliced smoked turkey breast and Virginia honey ham, melted Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, deli mustard, and mayo.
Top sliced smoked turkey breast and Virginia honey ham with Monterey Jack cheese
Steam them together for 2 minutes and 45 seconds
Top toasted sub roll with lettuce, tomato, onion, deli mustard, and mayo
Add steamed turkey, ham, and cheese
Serve steaming hot with a Kosher dill pickle on the side
Smokehouse Beef n' Cheddar Brisket
The Smokehouse Beef & Cheddar Brisket is made with USDA Choice beef brisket smoked for up to 16 hours, melted cheddar cheese, mayo, and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce.
Thinly slice smoked, USDA Choice beef brisket
Top with cheddar cheese
Steam together for 2 minutes and 45 seconds
Top toasted sub roll with mayo and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce
Serve steaming hot with a Kosher dill pickle spear on the side
Donating to those who serve
October is First Responders Month at Firehouse Subs, and for the first time ever, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation’s largest annual fundraiser is going virtual.
Firehouse Subs guests can purchase virtual medallions at their local Firehouse Subs restaurant or online at FirstRespondersMonth.org to help save lives. These donations assist in providing life-saving equipment, prevention education, and disaster relief support to first responders and public safety organizations.
Since its inception in 2005, the Foundation has donated more than $53 million to support hometown heroes across the U.S. and Canada. This year’s First Responders Month theme, “Help the Helpers”, emphasizes that the need to help first responders has never been greater as front-line heroes are battling COVID-19 and seemingly endless natural disasters, on top of their usual call volume. The Foundation is continuing its annual fundraiser with the goal of raising $1 million to properly prepare and protect these individuals.