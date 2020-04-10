In the Virtual News 2 kitchen with Firehouse Subs

Chef Michael Spencer joins us this morning!

Hook & Ladder Sub

The signature Hook & Ladder Sub is made with fresh sliced smoked turkey breast and Virginia honey ham, melted Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, deli mustard, and mayo.

Top sliced smoked turkey breast and Virginia honey ham with Monterey Jack cheese

Steam them together for 2 minutes and 45 seconds

Top toasted sub roll with lettuce, tomato, onion, deli mustard, and mayo

Add steamed turkey, ham, and cheese

Serve steaming hot with a Kosher dill pickle on the side

Smokehouse Beef n' Cheddar Brisket

The Smokehouse Beef & Cheddar Brisket is made with USDA Choice beef brisket smoked for up to 16 hours, melted cheddar cheese, mayo, and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ Sauce.

Thinly slice smoked, USDA Choice beef brisket

Top with cheddar cheese

Steam together for 2 minutes and 45 seconds

Top toasted sub roll with mayo and Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce

Serve steaming hot with a Kosher dill pickle spear on the side

Donating to those who serve

October is First Responders Month at Firehouse Subs, and for the first time ever, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation’s largest annual fundraiser is going virtual.

Firehouse Subs guests can purchase virtual medallions at their local Firehouse Subs restaurant or online at FirstRespondersMonth.org to help save lives. These donations assist in providing life-saving equipment, prevention education, and disaster relief support to first responders and public safety organizations.