How do you make your ideal mimosa? | Tropicana releases Spritz Bottle for a perfect mimosa

The "perfect mimosa" has been a trending joke on TikTok with users showing how they prepare their perfect mimosa without using too much orange juice.

CHICAGO — Most people would agree that an ideal mimosa doesn't need a lot of orange juice.

The "perfect mimosa" has been a trending joke on TikTok with users showing how they make their ideal mimosa without adding too much orange juice.

Some creators have posted their mimosa-making tutorials, showing themselves lightly pouring a drop of orange juice into their champagne to achieve the "perfect" ratio.

Well, Tropicana is releasing its Mimosa Maker which includes a 12-ounce bottle of Tropicana orange juice attached to a spray bottle.

The spray bottle comes with three settings -- whisper, spritz, and shower -- to satisfy every mimosa lover. The kit also includes a bottle of Tropicana Pure Premium Original orange juice, two champagne flutes, and two Tropicana red and white striped straws.

Mimosa Maker Reminder Whether you take your mimosa citrusy, champagne-y or somewhere in between, make it perfectly with Tropicana Mimosa Maker. Enter the sweeps to win one before it ends. Link in bio #ThePerfectMimosa Celebrate Responsibly Posted by Tropicana on Wednesday, November 9, 2022

Mimosa Maker Launch Give every mimosa the perfect touch of Trop, with Tropicana Mimosa Maker. Featuring 3 settings: Whisper, Spritz, Shower. Enter the sweeps to win one before it ends. Link in bio #ThePerfectMimosa Celebrate Responsibly Posted by Tropicana on Sunday, November 6, 2022