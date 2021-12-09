Show love to grandparents every day...not just on national grandparents' day.

Since we recognize both moms and dads, it seems fitting that grandparents can be acknowledged too. Grandparents can play a pivotal role in our lives, no matter what stage of life we’re in. As infants, grandparents help take care of us. From childhood through adulthood, grandparents have a wealth of experience to share with us throughout our lives. From family traditions to understanding people, grandparents share their views to help us succeed in life. And grandparents aren’t shy at showing their love.

Sometimes, kids use excuses not to spend time with grandparents because they’d instead do something different. Or, they feel that there’s nothing to do at grandma’s house. As a parent, you continue to talk about grandma or grandpa and what they mean to you and the family.

Celebrating grandparents shouldn’t be only on holiday. Maintain contact with grandparents weekly or periodically. Grandparents want to know what’s happening in your life. And be sure to ask about what’s happening theirs. Ask your grandparents for their views of different situations. You’ll be surprised at the gems of insight and wisdom they’ll share.