GREENSBORO, N.C. — We've seen our community step up to take care of one another during the COVID-19 outbreak. Union Coffee Co. in downtown Greensboro is no exception. The locally-owned coffee shop is now making it easy for you to energize helpers on the front lines.

You can buy a box of coffee and Union Coffee will deliver it to employees at hospitals, urgent care facilities and doctor's offices. On the first day, they took 25 boxes of coffee to Moses Cone and Wesley Long Hospitals. Each box is $25.

"As a small business limited but we really wanted to find a way to serve those that are serving us on the front lines," co-owner Daniel Davidson said. "With the coffee boxes it's an awesome opportunity for both the community to get involved by buying a box of coffee and for us to deliver directly to those serving on the front lines."

Davidson also had to change his business model to serve customers during the new restrictions. He opened a coffee cart on the sidewalk outside of the shop downtown where people can walk or drive up for a beverage. He said he wanted to stay open so his employees can continue to pick up shifts but he also did it to create a since of normalcy for customers during a time of so much change.

"I think people are trying to find a rhythm right now and everything's all up in the air so think being out here on a daily basis has been encouraging to see the community and for us all together to try to find a new rhythm," he said.

You can order coffee or a coffee box to pay it forward on their website unioncoffeecogso.com.