Greensboro man helps blind couple get marriage license

Howard Goldberg drove Alisia Townsend and Terry Evans to get their marriage license Tuesday.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Guilford County couple is one step closer to marriage after a local realtor helped the two get their marriage license Tuesday.

Greensboro realtor Howard Goldberg developed a relationship with Alisia Townsend and Terry Evans over the years. Goldberg has helped the couple, who are both blind, with various errands, but on Tuesday, they asked for his help to get their marriage license at the Guilford County Register of Deeds.

"It's just one of those relationships where I could send him to the bank with my personal information if need be, and I don’t have to worry about him doing anything because he’s our friend," said Alisia.

Goldberg drove the couple to obtain their license and get on the way to their happily ever after.

"It feels great," said Goldberg. "My parents raised me to give back all the time and they were great volunteers in the community that they were in. So for me, it’s easy."

The couple said Howard has been a blessing in their lives since they met several years ago.

"He's very, very protective of us and if he sees something or we are being mistreated by someone he always speaks up," Terry said.

The couple said they plan to have a small ceremony this year and then have a larger event with family and friends in 2023.

"We've had pretty much a rough year with things and tragedies going on in our family," Alisia said. "I recently lost my brother at the beginning of this year, and so mentally, it kind of put everything on hold for me, and then I was like let’s just go ahead and do it. What’s the point of waiting any longer?"

Goldberg said his wife also offered Alisia her wedding dress. They'd gotten married three years ago and still had the dress.