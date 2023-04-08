Looking for a job? | 2 Wants to Know offers career and resume help

GuilfordWorks and Graham Personnel share advice to help you land the job you want.

Are you on the lookout for new job opportunities in the Triad? There are two significant events coming up that you won't want to miss, along with a plethora of job openings in various industries.

AVI Food Systems Hiring Event: August 10, 2023, | 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 2301 W. Meadowview Rd, Greensboro, NC

Mark your calendars for August 10th, 2023, as AVI Food Systems, a renowned player in the food industry, is hosting a hiring event at the NCWorks Career Center in Greensboro. Job seekers will have the opportunity to connect with company representatives, learn about the company's culture, and explore job openings in the food service sector. Candidates will have the opportunity to showcase their skills and passion for the food industry.

Northeast Greensboro Community Resource Festival: September 30 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. | 3223 Yanceyville St. Greensboro, NC

Looking for more than just a job? The Northeast Greensboro Community Resource Festival is gearing up for a day of community engagement, networking, and discovering local organizations dedicated to making a positive impact. Candidates will be able to explore resources, services, and potential collaboration opportunities to enrich their professional journey.

Regional Labor Market Overview

For those who are curious about the current employment landscape, here is a closer look at the latest data from GuilfordWorks.

Unemployed Individuals: 10,859

Employed Individuals: 250,303

Unemployment Rate: 4.2%

Change in Employed from Previous Month: -3,440

Change in Employed from One Year Ago: -2,700

Diverse Opportunities Await

Are you ready to explore the array of job openings available in the Triad? Whether you're seeking a role in office administration, maintenance, management, finance, engineering, or more, Graham Personnel has plenty of options to choose from.