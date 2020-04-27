WHITSETT, N.C. — A Whitsett girl celebrated her 5th birthday this past Saturday with family, friends and a few friendly helpers.

Alani Carrington’s mom Brooke decided to celebrate her daughter's 5th birthday with a parade which included her family, friends, and classmates as well as a visit by a group of local first responders.

“The large presence of the Greensboro Police Department and Whitsett Fire Department was so exciting,” Brooke said. “We had no idea that so many of them would participate. It was surreal.”

According to Alani’s mother Brooke the two groups not only surprised the 5-year-old by making an appearance but also arrived with gifts.

“They even presented her with balloons and a card,” she said.

Brooke said Alani was excited to see her classmates, teacher and many of her friends and relatives that she hadn't seen in a while.

Brooke Carrington

“She was overwhelmed with excitement,” Brooke said. “We all were!”

She explained her daughter as an affectionate child who “loves hugs and kisses.”

“She enjoys fashion, playing in makeup and all things ‘fancy’,” said Brooke. “She is our real-life princess!”

Brooke said both her and her husband were overwhelmed with “joy and emotion” during the celebratory parade.

“It was such a blessing to be able to celebrate Alani's 5th birthday in this way,” she said.

Brooke said extended family members, friends, parents, teachers, neighbors, and law enforcement all showed up specially to celebrate Alani’s big day!

“As parents, we just want to see our children happy and yesterday we far exceeded her happiness,” she said. “She felt a love that goes beyond our home. It was more than anything we could've asked for.”

