If you are out and about this weekend, why not stop to pick up a few acorns for the Carolina Wildlife Center in Columbia, South Carolina?

According to a Facebook post, the rescue center is in desperate need of acorns after taking in more than 900 squirrels recently.

A previous Facebook post states the center took in hundreds of squirrels following Hurricane Florence.

"We have taken in more than 900 squirrels this year and they have wiped out our nut stash," Carlina Wildlife wrote on Facebook.

If you pick up any acorns you can bring them to 5551 Bush River Rd Columbia, South Carolina -- according to their website they are open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m everyday.

Here are some food items they are looking for year-round:

Frozen Veggies (California Blend)

Canned Salmon

Mozzarella Cheese (shredded)

Purina Dog Chow Tender and Crunchy

Blue Buffalo Wilderness Puppy Food (Blue Bag)

Blue Buffalo Wilderness Cat Food (Purple Bag)

KMR Powder

Acorns

Shelled and Unshelled Nuts (Pecans, Walnuts, Almonds)

Click here for the full list

Carolina Wildlife Care is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that rehabilitates injured and orphaned wildlife to reintroduce back into its natural environment. Click here to learn more

