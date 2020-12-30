'Holiday Angel' leaves $1,000 tip for North Carolina restaurant staff

Davie Tavern posted a picture of the receipt to Facebook, thanking the 'Holiday Angel' for the generous tip for its staff.

ADVANCE, N.C. — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story about an Arizona server who received a $2,000 tip from a customer.

The normal tip on a $63.85 restaurant bill might usually be around $11, give or take a couple bucks.

So, it was quite a surprise for the staff at Davie Tavern in Advance, North Carolina to see $1,000 left to them on a customer's bill.

Davie Tavern posted a photo of the receipt with the $1,000 tip on its Facebook page, saying thank you to the "Holiday Angel" who left it.

"A Great Big Thank You to one of our Many Supportive Customers who left this fabulous surprise for our Staff today. We have the best, loyal, supportive and wonderful guests that come in each day and make this locally owned restaurant successful. We so appreciate you all and thanks again to our Holiday Angel that left this very generous tip today!!! Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to you all!" The restaurant posted.

Davie Tavern said it wanted to post a photo of the receipt to thank the customer publicly for their generosity.

Six staff members who were working that night will get to share the tip.