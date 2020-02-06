Grandma-to-be waits on hospital lawn for news of newborn baby

Nothing was going to stop this mom from meeting her grandbaby.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Neither protests nor a pandemic could prevent Kim Larrimore from supporting her son and daughter-in-law on Monday morning.

Larrimore's daughter-in-law, Jordan Overton, arrived at the Cone Health Women’s & Children’s Center at Moses Cone Hospital early in the morning ready to have a baby. The Winston-Salem native wanted to show support, but she knew visitors were not allowed inside the hospital because of the coronavirus risk.

Then the grandma-to-be had an idea. At 5:30 a.m., Larrimore showed up in front of the hospital with a chair, a tiara and signs.

A large patch of grass in front of the building caught her eye.

“Now that’s a thought,” Larrimore recalled thinking.

After asking the security guards for permission, she posted up in the courtyard, and waited for good news.

From the inside, a nurse saw the tiara-clad woman waving from the grass and motioned to Ben Overton, Larrimore's son.

“That would be my mom,” Ben, sighed.

Larrimore didn't spend all morning alone on the yard.

“The staff has been great. I can’t tell you how many people have asked if I needed anything, water or an umbrella. It’s been great," she said.

By early afternoon, more family joined her. Jordan’s parents, her grandmother and her sister arrived. Ben’s brother and a few friends came over.

Larrimore's signs proved to be vital for communication with Ben and Jordan.

The big question: “Girl or Boy?”

Just after 3 p.m., she got her answer—a boy: Roan Wallace Overton. The middle name is in honor of Larrimore’s late father.