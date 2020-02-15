GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Science Center welcomed a new penguin to their exhibit last week.

The center shared the news through a Facebook post this past Wednesday.

“It’s time to welcome Thea to the penguin exhibit,” the group said. “Thea hatched on Oct. 23 here at the GSC to parents Guinn and Vello. Yesterday, she made her exhibit debut!”

The organization says Thea will be on exhibit part-time for the next few days, as she adjusts to life with the colony.

“She’ll be on exhibit after the 10 a.m. feeding and will remain there until around 3:30 or so,” the group wrote.

OTHER STORIES

Oh, 'deer'! NC man spots rare piebald deer in neighborhood

Saying goodbye to Shazam: Winston-Salem firefighters treat arson dog to his favorite things in his final days

Danville Police Officer goes above and beyond by changing woman’s flat tire

Kernersville Police Officer reunites missing bird named 'Gus-Gus' with owner

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the word WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775