GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It’s not every day you get a special video message from country music star, Scotty McCreery.

But that’s exactly what happened all thanks to WFMY News 2’s Chad Silber who surprised his dance partner at the Dancing on the Diamond event.

Related: Chad Silber Dances To ‘Beauty And The Beast,’ Winning Dance Competition With Partner

Rebecca DiSandro is a huge McCreery fan. She loves his music and the last thing she expected was to hear from him moments before she was about to take the stage.

McCreery said, “Hi Rebecca, Scotty here. I want to wish you a lot of fun and a lot of success and a great time at the dance event on Saturday. Know you’re going to do great. Have a good time!”

DiSandro said the special video message that was also shown over the jumbotron at the Grasshopper’s stadium made her night.

DiSandro and Silber paired up to perform a dance to ‘Beauty And The Beast.’ She wore a special yellow ballgown while Silber also gave her a rose during the performance.

The dancing duo came out on top winning the competition while raising $7,000 for the Arc of Greensboro.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY