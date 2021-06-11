'If she can do it, I can do it too': High Point woman starts candle company with aim to inspire

Triad native Cassandra Durham opened Black Girl Candle Company last year. The business owner sells a large line of candles, body butter, beard oil, and more.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Cassandra Durham started Black Girl Candle Company in July last year with the mission to motivate, inspire and uplift others during the pandemic.

The High Point native said she decided to embark upon the new journey amid social unrest following the death of George Floyd.

Durham also started the business after overcoming multiple traumas throughout her life, from losing her two-year-old daughter to a house fire, and even being a survivor of domestic violence.

“If you allow your tragedies to dictate your life, you will never get past them and rise above them,” she said. “I learned I had to use those as steppingstones, to perform my purpose. Your life doesn’t stop here.”

She’s all about taking her tragedies and turning them into triumph. The store located at the Burlington Outlet Village Shopping Center sells a large line of candles, body butter, beard oil, and exfoliating soap for men.

Each candle is labeled with a message of hope and inspiration.

Durham aims to encourage and empower others to go after their dreams and be all they can be.

“I want my company to be the light for someone else, walking around in darkness, who feels like because, they’ve lost a child, because they had a teenaged pregnancy, because they’ve been involved in substance abuse, or domestic violence and all of the things that say you should not be able to rise above your circumstances,” Durham said. “I want them to see this light and know that they too can make it out.”

Shoppers not only get the chance to buy not only but something to brighten up their home – but brighten up their life.

“Black Girl Candle Company is about speaking to the strength, tenacity, and resilience of Black women and girls,” she said.

The business owner plans to one day expand her products and open more shops in the Triad.

“I want people to believe if she can do it, I can do it too,” she said.

