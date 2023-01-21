Winston-Salem firefighters meet the baby they delivered 22 years ago

It goes to show that moments like this are why firefighters do their job.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — This group of firefighters helped deliver a baby girl 22 years ago. On Saturday, Jan. 21, they reunited with Jenae Watson who is now an adult.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department shared the pictures on social media today.

They say moments like this are why firefighters do their job.

Early one morning 22 years ago E3 (Captains Helper & Holmes & FF Brock) responded to a medical call where they delivered a beautiful baby. Today Jenae Watson was reunited w/ that crew! #OurWhy #NotJustaJob .#WSFire 107 pic.twitter.com/khnxqFd50L — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) January 21, 2023

