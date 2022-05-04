Ginny Davis, a member of the Women's Army Corps, enjoyed everything about the military life.

PHOENIX — In 100 years of life, Virginia “Ginny” Davis has seen and done a lot, including serving during World War II with the Women’s Army Corps (WAC).

Davis celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends on Tuesday by reminiscing on her exciting time in service.

“I enjoyed the military. I really did. Every part of it... I was proud to be in the service,” said Davis.

Ginny joined after her first husband Robert Brouk – a member of the famed Flying Tigers – lost his life in a training accident. She was stationed in Cairo working in the medical field.

“Paperwork. I interviewed people,” Davis said.

While the work was busy, the military life also gave her the chance to see Africa and the Middle East, she said.

Davis is still sharp as a tack and shared her secret to living a healthy long life.

“I have to have 5 ounces of red wine and little square of 85% of dark chocolate. That puts me into slumberland,” Davis said. “I eat a lot of raw spinach. I mean a lot of it.”

Sitting on her patio chatting with friends also keeps her young at heart.

“You know what? I’m kind of glad to get to 100,” Davis said laughing to her friends.

