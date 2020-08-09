Helping adult children with aging parents take care of their loved ones and themselves

Senior Resources of Guilford County is bringing another resource for caregivers in the form of monthly meetings.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — More than 65 million people in the United states take care of a sick, disabled or aging family member according the National Alliance of Caregiving. On average they spend more than 20 hours a week being a caregiver.

Even though most adult children are happy to help their parents few are truly prepared for the task at hand. That's why Senior Resources of Guilford County is bringing a new resource to the area - Adult Children of Aging Parents.

Ashlyn Martin, the assistant director says it's needed in our community.

"There's a huge need to support the caregivers because as a caregiver it's 24/7 job. It's not a job that you can do just whenever you want to do. It's not a job that stops on the weekends or on holidays, when you're caring for someone, you're caring for them all day every day," Martin said.

The group will meet every month starting virtually on September 17th. They'll touch on topics like resources available in the community, Medicare, legal and financial services and stress management.

Bruce McReynolds, the chapter coordinator, says connecting people with the help they need is key.

"I hear so often from adult children, 'We don't know what we don't know, and we're not familiar with the resources that are available in the community,'" McReynolds said. "So I think that will be one of the big impacts that ACAP will have is helping folks understand what is available in the community and answer some of the questions that they don't know yet."

ACAP is aimed at anyone who has to take care of a loved one - not just people who consider themselves caregivers. While it's based in Guilford County - anyone, no matter where they are, can join the virtual session.

Alexis Williams, a caregiver herself and executive director of Caregiver Connect, says there are a number of benefits to joining.

"When they are in the presence of someone who's like themselves they feel better and are often better at taking care of things about their own well being," Williams said.