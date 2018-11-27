GREENSBORO, N.C. (WFMY) -- ‘Tis the season for giving and with a cheerful heart! Giving not only warms the heart but provides so much more on Christmas morning for families in need right here in the Piedmont Triad.

Without your help, some kids and even seniors would have nothing to open on Christmas.

Here’s how you can help to make Christmas wishes come true by being someone’s angel and sharing the spirit of the season.

We’ve put together a list with organizations and charities to make it easy for you to give this Christmas season.

1. WFMY NEWS 2’S STUFF A STOCKING!

WFMY News 2 is teaming up with the Salvation Army for our annual “Stuff A Stocking” campaign. All you have to do is pick up a red Salvation Army Stocking from a participating location and fill it with items for a child in need. Next, you’ll have to return the filled stocking to a participating location.

WFMY News 2 is hoping to help more than 15,000 children in need for the holiday season. You can also contact a local Salvation Army Office and request stockings to fill. In the last 8 years, WFMY News 2 and the Salvation Army has stuffed more than 77,806 stockings for children.

The Stuff A Stocking Campaign runs until December 10th.

Each Salvation Army has its own deadline for stocking return and gift distribution:

Burlington: December 10th

Davidson County: December 3rd

Greensboro: December 3rd

High Point: December

Winston-Salem: December 3

Here's a full list of the 2018 stuff a stocking locations:

Chick-Fil-A Triad Locations:

Greensboro:

3703 Battleground Ave.

209 Pisgah Church Rd.

5901 W. Friendly Ave.

611 Pembroke Rd.

1100 Lanada Rd.

Burlington:

3102 Garden Rd.

1477 University Dr.

The Salvation Army Triad Locations:

Burlington

812 North Anthony St.

336-227-5529, 336-228-0184

Greensboro

1311 S. Eugene St.

336-273-5572

Salvation Army Family Store-Select

3610 N. Elm St.

Salvation Army Family Store

2100 n. elm street

Salvation Army Family Store

307 W. Gate City Boulevard

High Point

301 W. Green Dr.

336-881-5400

Lexington

314 W. 9th Ave

336-249-0336

Thomasville

309 Etta Lane

336-472-7800, ext 1

Winston-Salem

901 Cleveland Ave.

336--245-2082

2. MARINES TOYS FOR TOTS

For 71 years, the Marine Corps has been making a difference in the lives of children and also right here in the Triad.

You can donate a toy at one of the area toy drop locations or host a Toys for Tots event at your home, office or other venue and collect toys for Toys for Tots. There are many places to donate toys in the Triad area.

Drop Off Site Locations

Toys For Tots Money Donations

You can also donate money to Toys for Tots, HERE. You can make a donation of $10, $20, $50, $75, $100 or more.

Mail-in Donation Form

You can also mail your donation. But you’ll need to fill in the mail donation form in order to give.

More information: Toys for Tots

3. HOPE FOR THE HOLIDAYS

More than 1,000 children who are in the North Carolina Children’s Home Society’s Foster Care Program are in need of toys and other items this Christmas season.

You can help out by participating in the Children’s Home Society’s Hope for the Holidays gift drive and there are several ways to sponsor a child in need.

There are several ways to sponsor a child:

• Purchase items from a child’s personal wishlist

• Donate and volunteers will shop for you

• Purchase gift cards (like Visa, Target, Walmart or other general retailer) to help fulfill a child’s personal wishlist

• Ask a friend, co-worker or family member to sponsor a wish list

• Make a gift to support children and families year-round through the CHS Little Red Stocking Fund

Where to donate items?

Gift drop off begins on Monday, December 3 – Wednesday, December 5 at your regional office. CHS office hours are 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Money Donations

You can make a monetary donation at the Little Red Stocking site.

More Information: Hope for the Holidays

4. ANGEL TREE

The Angel Tree program by the Salvation Army allows you to help both kids and seniors during the Christmas season. Last year, donors helped more than 3,443 children and 285 seniors by fulfilling Christmas wishes. You can help by donating new toys or by participating in the food gift card for seniors in need. For many, the gifts they receive through the Angel Tree Program will be the only ones they open on Christmas morning.

Find an Angel Tree location, HERE

Adopt an Angel Now, HERE

Find out more about the Angel Tree program

5. OPERATION SANTA!

The Postal Service began receiving letters to Santa Claus more than 100 years ago. In 1912, Postmaster General Frank Hitchcock allowed postal employees and citizens to respond to the letters known as Operation Santa, in an effort to help Santa. The program has its Legacy Version of Operation Santa and also not a Digital Operation Santa which will have more on its site on Dec. 3.

Digital Operation Santa

Visit the site on Dec. 3 to find out more about the postal service new Digital Operation Santa program and how to participate.

Find out how to Adopt a Santa Letter

Find out more about Operation Santa

6. SANTA’S WORKSHOP IN GREENSBORO

Greensboro Youth Council’s Santa’s Workshop collects new and gently used toys at local libraries, recreation centers, and other locations until December 8. The gifts will be distributed to local families in need this holiday season.

Monetary donations are accepted. Donate now or mail a donation to: Greensboro Youth Council, Attn: Santa's Workshop, PO Box 3136, Greensboro, NC 27402.

Find out more about Santa’s Workshop

SANTA WORKSHOP DROP OFF LOCATIONS

• Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St.

• State Employees Credit Unions

o 6017 Gate City Blvd.

o 2017 Oak Ridge Rd.

o 1030 market St.

o 4014 Battleground Ave.

o 211 Pisgah Church Rd.

o 6501 Interstate Dr.

o 100 E. Elmsley Dr.

o 219 N. Church St.

o 1201 New Garden Rd.

All City of Greensboro Community Recreation Centers:

• Brown Center, 302 E. Vandalia Rd.

• Craft Center, 3911 Yanceyville St.

• Glenwood Center, 2010 Coliseum Blvd.

• Griffin Center, 5301 Hilltop Rd.

• Leonard Center, 6324 Ballinger Rd.

• Lewis Center, 3110 Forest Lawn Dr.

• Lindley Center, 2907 Springwood Dr.

• Peeler Center, 1300 Sykes Ave.

• Smith Senior Center, 24001 Fairview St.

• Trotter Center, 3906 Betula St.

• Warnersville Center, 601 Doak St.

• Windsor Center, 1601 E. Gate City Blvd.

All City of Greensboro Public Libraries:

• Benjamin Branch, 1530 Benjamin Parkway

• Central Branch, 219 N. Church St.

• Glenwood Branch, 1901 W. Florida St.

• Kathleen Clay Edwards Family Branch, 1420 Price Park Rd.

• Hemphill Branch, 2301 W. Vandalia Rd.

• McGirt-Horton Branch, 2501 Phillips Ave.

• Vance Chavis Branch, 900 S. Benbow Rd.

7. SENIOR CHRISTMAS DONATIONS

You can also make the season brighter for a senior in need this Christmas. All you have to do is a contact a retirement, senior center, or nursing home near you and ask how you can donate.

8. PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES SHOPPER'S DAY

Mayor’s Committee for Persons with Disabilities Shopper’s Day

This annual event at the Four Seasons Town Centre provides an opportunity for hundreds of individuals with disabilities and volunteers to interact, gain understanding, and share some holiday cheer. Make a financial contribution online.

9. WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA

Wreaths Across America at Forest Lawn Cemetery: December 15, 11 am

Volunteers place wreaths at veterans' graves to show their gratitude and appreciation during the holiday season.

10. CHRISTMAS CHEER

Christmas Cheer in Alamance County aims to provide toys to children and food for seniors during the season. You can help out by donating toys, money, or by sponsoring a child or an elderly person.

Find out more: Christmas Cheer of Alamance County

