12 holiday movies coming to the Carolina Theatre this Christmas season

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s getting to be that time of the year again! The weather is getting colder, the leaves are changing and Christmas is fast approaching and the Carolina Theatre has released its holiday movie lineup.

The Carolina Theatre will be showing 12 different holiday movies for you and your family to enjoy. Some movies do have multiple showings.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

Most families plan for the picture-perfect Christmas every single year…until it’s not. Clark Griswold is making sure his family is in line with making sure that the house is decorated, and the tree is ready. That is until his cousin shows up and starts living in their camper on the Griswold property and it only snowballs from there. Clark’s employer defaults on the holiday bonus. Can they still have the picture-perfect Christmas?

Miracle on 34th Street (1947)

Who do you get when the Santa you hired for the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade is intoxicated to perform? You get the big man himself, Kris Kringle! Kringle is so good, he becomes a regular at the main Macy’s store in midtown Manhattan. Claiming he is the real Santa Claus leads to a court case about his sanity and his authenticity.

Elf

A toddler stows away in Santa’s sack of presents, gets taken to the North Pole and is raised by elves. But something isn’t quite right when Buddy literally doesn’t fit in. He leaves the North Pole for New York in full elf garb to find his real father, cynical businessman Walter Hobbs. Walter starts to have a relationship with Buddy after a DNA test proves it. Walter starts to develop a relationship with Buddy with chaos and jolly results.

The Muppets a Christmas Carol

Visit the Christmas past, present, and future with Ebenezer Scrooge and the rest of the Muppet gang in this Charles Dickens classic!

It’s a Wonderful Life

George Bailey’s life seems so desperate he contemplates suicide. The small-town man has big dreams to leave the town of Bedford Falls, but his good heart is making him stay. As he prepares to jump from a bridge, a guardian angel intervenes and shows him what life would be like for the town if he had never lived.

The Polar Express

A young boy takes a train ride to the North Pole on a journey of self-discovery. The journey reveals that the wonders of life never fade for those who believe. This movie is based on the children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg.

White Christmas (1954)

A Christmas Show in rural Vermont features Bob Wallace, Phil Davis, and sister duo Betty and Judy Haynes. They run into the boys’ World War 2 commander General Waverly, whose quaint country inn is having financial difficulties. The group decided to do a fun-filled musical that is sure to help Waverly’s business.

The Perfect Holiday

Emily, Nancy’s youngest, can sense the sadness during the holiday. She asks Benjamin, a struggling songwriter, and a department store Santa, to pay a compliment to the divorced mother of three.

Love Actually

What do eight different couples have in common? Love. Follow along as they all deal with their love lives in various ways with are all slightly related to one another.

Home Alone

When Kevin McCallister misbehaves and is sent to sleep in the attic the night before a family trip to Paris, his family leaves for the airport without him. Believing his wish for no family has come true, his excitement quickly disappears when he learns that two men are planning to the McCallister home and that he has to protect it.

Die Hard

New York City policeman John McClane joins his estranged wife at her office holiday party when it gets interrupted by a group of terrorists who take over the high-rise and everyone hostage. McClain realizes that he is the only one who can save everyone.

A Christmas Story

Nine-year-old Ralphie tries to convince his mother, teacher, and the big guy himself of the perfect Christmas present, a Red Ryder air rifle. But they’re not seeing it from Ralphie’s point of view. Can he convince them it’s the perfect gift while struggling to make it to Christmas Day with his glasses in one piece?