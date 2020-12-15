Santa visits Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Children's Hospital

Santa Claus paid a visit to the East Tennessee Children's Hospital on Tuesday, to visit some of the children in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Santa Claus paid a visit to the East Tennessee Children's Hospital on Tuesday ahead of the holidays, to visit some of his newest friends.

The children's hospital made a post on its Facebook page on Tuesday, showing Santa visiting some of the children in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. There, he visited some of the infants being treated at the hospital.

Officials said that children in the unit were born before their due date or have breathing problems, neonatal abstinence syndrome or congenital birth defects. The unit is a level III Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, equipped to care for very small and sick newborns.

The clinic is located in the Scripps Network Tower of the hospital and has 46 private rooms as well as 4 twin rooms. Patients in the unit have a nurse practitioner and a neonatalogist, as well as a team of experts.