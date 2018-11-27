Christmas music is ringing out on the radio, the holiday movies are playing on TV, the treats have appeared...and your breakfast just got sweeter.

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts announced the return of its limited-edition decorated holiday doughnuts on Monday.

From now through Dec. 24, you can find four flavors busting with holiday festivity at shops across the United States and Canada.

The new doughnuts this year include the following:

Santa Belly Doughnut: This chocolate Kreme™ filled shell is dipped in red icing and decorated to look like Santa’s jolly belly – a beloved Krispy Kreme holiday tradition.

Ugly Sweater Doughnut: A tasty NEW take on the festive ugly sweater trend, this doughnut is dipped in green icing, sprinkled with confetti and decorated with over-the-top reindeer and penguin candy pieces.

Holiday Plaid Doughnut: An Original Glazed® Doughnut dipped in icing and decorated in a fun red and green plaid design.

Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles Doughnut: A chocolate iced ring with festive holiday sprinkles.

Now – remember, the doughnuts may not be at every location so don't be disappointed if yours doesn't have them.

Krispy Kreme also introduced a classic seasonal beverage: the Peppermint Mocha. It's available hot, iced and frozen. It involves espresso, dark chocolate and frosty peppermint flavor with whipped cream and mini chocolate chips.

Find a location near Knoxville, here.

