How to deal with judgement from others

Blanca Cobb explains how public scrutiny can happen anywhere often on a much smaller scale in our everyday lives.

Example video title will go here for this video

Public attention and public scrutiny played out on a world stage this week.

People closely analyzed the dynamics of the royal family, during Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

but public scrutiny can happen anywhere often on a much smaller scale in our everyday lives.

Scrutinizing or criticizing people doesn't accomplish more than humiliating them and making you, the criticizer, look bad.

Tearing someone down to make yourself stand out is the wrong way to get attention and respect.

Scrutiny is different than constructive criticism.

Scrutiny tears down, whereas constructive criticism guides and directs.

It can be challenging to remain calm when someone is criticizing you. Try not to react negatively to what the criticizer said. Realize that they're feeling bad about themselves for whatever reason and attacking you to make themselves feel better.

If you want to understand their point, then you can ask questions. And if their criticism is irrelevant and you have no interest in talking to them, then ignore it, which can be challenging because some of what's said can be hurtful. When you are hurt, it's natural to want to defend yourself.

It would be great if criticism stopped almost as quickly as it started. Unfortunately, that isn't always the case. Criticize can liner. Don't read criticism about yourself. Ignore social media posts that disparage you. Ignore people who criticize you.

Talk to a trusted friend or confidante about your feelings. It's important to process your feelings, so they don't fester and take control of your enjoyment of life. Surround yourself with people who know you, love you, and support you.

As counterintuitive as this might seem, sometimes you must show more grace to people who don't deserve it.

This means showing grace to those who have hurt you.