Imposter syndrome and how it can impact women in the workforce

Psychology expert, Blanca Cobb breaks down a perceived notion some women often experience.

According to the US Department of Labor, women make up 55.9% of the labor force and research from the Journal of Internal Medicine shows, nearly 82% of people in the workforce experience imposter syndrome.

Imposter syndrome is feeling like you’re a fake or fraud in your profession. It’s a feeling that you don’t know enough, have enough experience, or deserve a certain job or position.

Women experience imposter syndrome differently. Some women might lose self-confidence in their skill set and may not take on challenging or tougher jobs. When this happens, then they may not advance in their careers as rapidly as they would otherwise. Some women might minimize or downplay their contributions at work. They might think that they’re not good enough or their work isn’t good enough. And they continuously redo or restart projects because they want them to be perfect.

One way to manage imposter syndrome is by taking action by not letting your self-doubts stop you. Get support from other women whose careers you admire. Talk to them about any self-doubts they’ve experienced along the way and find out how they dealt with it. Realize that making mistakes and having self-doubts is unavoidable, but you don’t have to let this stop you from making progress in your career.