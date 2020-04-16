WENTWORTH, N.C. — We may be social distancing, but it seems coronavirus is bringing couples closer together - at least in Rockingham County.

According to the Rockingham County Register of Deeds, more couples are tying the knot during this time. Marriage licenses are up by 21 percent for the months of February and March compared to previous years.

The Register of Deeds' Benjamin J. Curtis said in February and March of both 2018 and 2019, 70 marriage licenses were issued. But for the same two months this year, they've issued 85 marriage licenses - a 21 percent increase.

Curtis said Rockingham County has also been helping issue marriage licenses to couples in other nearby counties that may have more COVID-19 cases and therefore stricter access to Register of Deeds offices.

In Rockingham County, only the couple can enter the Register of Deeds office by appointment to get their marriage license.

Curtis answered a few more questions related to marriage licenses:

1. Who got married over the past few months? The Rockingham County Register of Deeds Office has issued more marriage licenses to younger couples than to couples in their later stages of life.

2. How were the bride and groom-to-be dressed when they came to the Register of Deeds Office? The majority of the couples who applied for marriage licenses were dressed in their normal clothing.

3. Have you seen many couples who had probably planned large weddings at churches and major venues? We have been told several marriages have had to be postponed due to social distancing requirements but I cannot name anyone off hand. The vast majority of local wedding venues have closed and are not offering their services at this time. A marriage license is good for 60 days so we have recommended to those that plan to hold a large wedding to wait before obtaining their marriage license.

