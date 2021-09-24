Public transit agencies in NC offering rides to vaccine sites for booster shots

N.C. residents that need transportation assistance to vaccine sites, can contact their local transit agency to help shuttle them to and from the location.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Public transit agencies throughout North Carolina are offering to transport residents to and from vaccine sites, according to the N.C Department of Transportation.

The program has already helped transit services statewide pay for more than 10,000 people needing transportation to get a COVID-19 vaccine, said transportation officials.

COVID-19 booster shots have now been recommended for thousands of eligible North Carolinians, and an initiative supported by the N.C. Department of Transportation and the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is making sure everyone can get their shot.

Officials said in a statement, since January, NCDOT, and NCDHHS have been administering the $2.5 million in Coronavirus Relief Finding. The funds are being used to offset the operating costs associated with transit rides to and from vaccination sites for people who are receiving or assisting someone in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The initiative will continue until the funds are exhausted.

So far about 85 transit agencies have used the federal funds to take people to and from vaccine sites in North Carolina.

N.C. residents that need transportation assistance should contact their local transit agency to help shuttle them to and from the location.