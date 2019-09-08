CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Check out this overwhelming moment of support for a state trooper in a Charlotte hospital today.

Troopers, Charlotte Police Officers, and hospital staff lined the hallway as Trooper Chris Wooten left his room to go to a rehab facility in Atlanta.

He was paralyzed from the neck down following a crash during a chase last month in Charlotte.

Highway Patrol escorted Wooten to the airport, and when he arrived in Atlanta, another special moment happened.

Troopers with Georgia Highway Patrol greeted him, and escorted him to the rehab facility.

As for the chase investigation, police arrested Dontay Kilgo.

He faces six charges, including assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer.

