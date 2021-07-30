Pepsi and peanuts! Check out a favorite southern tradition in the August edition of Our State Magazine

Chef Lynn Wells celebrates the queen of summer (corn) with four sweet and savory recipes that demonstrate this crop’s versatility.

In this edition of Our State's Magazine, readers can explore local landmarks that have made the list of national historic places and examine one of North Carolina's greatest industries.

Chef Lynn Wells also shares four ways to prepare corn in all its forms. Here is one of those recipes below.

Sweet & Sour Corn Relish

Yield: Approximately 8 pints.

10 ears sweet yellow corn, shucked

1 large red bell pepper, cored and finely chopped

1 large yellow bell pepper, cored and finely chopped

1 large green bell pepper, cored and finely chopped

4 ribs celery, finely chopped

1 large sweet onion, finely chopped

4 cups apple cider vinegar

2 cups granulated sugar

1 tablespoon whole yellow mustard seeds

3 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

2 tablespoons pickling spice

Using a sharp knife, slice kernels off the cob and into a large stockpot. Combine all of the other ingredients in the pot and bring to a boil, stirring until the sugar is dissolved. Reduce heat to medium and simmer, uncovered, for about 20 minutes or until the vegetables are tender.

Ladle the relish into hot, sterilized jars, leaving ½ inch of headspace. Wipe rims and seal with lids. Process the jars in a boiling water bath for 15 minutes.

Store in a dark, cool place. Will keep for 1 year. Once opened, refrigerate for up to 2 months.