2 the rescue: Meet Jax

Sweet Jax is a big guy with a big heart to match!

Meet Jax.

This goofy, lovable 7-year-old black and tan coonhound.

Jax was surrendered to the Rockingham County Animal Shelter due a change in lifestyle for his owner that prevented him from giving Jax adequate attention.

Jax would love a fenced-in yard where he can get lots of exercise.

Jax enjoys interacting with other dogs, but would do best in a home without cats. Jax's adoption fee is $75 and it includes his neuter, microchip and vaccinations.

Jax is heart worm negative.

Rockingham County Animal Shelter adoption hours are Monday - Saturday 1:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

You can find them at 250 Cherokee Camp Road in Reidsville.