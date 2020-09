He lives up to his name as a very sweet kitty!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This is Mint Chip.

Staff with the SPCA of the Triad say he's a 4-month old energetic little guy.

Mint Chip was born in the care of foster volunteers back in May.

The rest of his litter has since been adopted, and Mint Chip is the only one without a home.

Maybe you and your family can give him the forever home he needs.