2 the Rescue: Meet Murphy

Meet your new best bud! Murphy wants to be a part of your family.

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Meet Murphy.

If you are looking for a happy, easy-going buddy to share your life's adventures, look no further—Murphy is the one for you!

He's house-trained and enjoys car rides and walks.

He loves people, but is a bit of a grouch when it comes to other dogs.

He's about 10 years old, but he has plenty of pep in his step and lots of love to share.

If you are interested in meeting him, please email Burlington Animal Services at petadoption@burlingtonnc.gov.

All pets can be seen at www.burlingtonnc.gov/pets.