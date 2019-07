GREENSBORO, N.C. — It sounds like the start to a bad joke. Last week, a lost parrot walked into an auto body shop in Greensboro. His name is Newt and his owners say he was enjoying his free time on their screened porch when their goat chewed a hole through the screen, allowing Newt to escape.

He was found 30 miles away after mechanics used snacks to lure Newt into their shop. He's now back home safe.

