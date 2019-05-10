WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It's International Dog Day! According to NationalDogDay.com the “holiday” is meant to not only celebrate “all dogs, mixed breed and pure”, but focus on the need for pet adoption.

The Forsyth Humane Society has acted as an advocate for the unwanted and uncared for feline and canine animals in our community for over 75 years. The National Best Friends Animal Society honored the shelter with a big reward. $16,000 was awarded to the Forsyth Humane Society to help in their effort to save pet lives.

For the past year, the shelter has increased their save rate from 36% to 71%. That's a 35% increase for 2018. With the help of the community, the save rate in just the first 6 months of 2019 was increased to 81%.

The Forsyth Humane Society hopes to have a 90% save rate of shelter dogs and cats in Forsyth County by 2023.

Forsyth Humane Society has two locations. In general, most adoptable dogs and cats will be at our Country Club location. If you are looking for a lost pet or need to surrender an animal, it is best to reach out to our University North location first.

Country Club Location

Hours of Operation: Tuesday – Saturday 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

4881 Country Club Road

Winston-Salem, NC 27104

(336) 721-1303 | Fax (336) 631-9630

University North Location

Hours of Operation: Tuesday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

5570 Sturmer Park Circle

Winston-Salem, NC 27105

(336) 955-1750