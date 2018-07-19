PINNACLE, N.C. (WFMY) – Pilot Mountain became North Carolina’s 14th state park in 1968.

This July, Pilot Mountain State Park is celebrating its 50th anniversary with events for the entire family.

“We look forward to celebrating the 50th anniversary of Pilot Mountain State Park with staff, friends, volunteers, neighbors, and everyone else who loves the outdoors,” State Park Director Dwayne Patterson said. “The events will offer enjoyment for everyone and will highlight the reasons Pilot Mountain is an important part of its community and the state park system.”

Starting at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 24, park visitors can join in on a “Year of the Fish” program for kids at the Pilot Creek access off Boyd Nelson Road.

Following the program, the celebration will include live music, Good Times BBQ food truck, and a presentation about upcoming projects at the park in the picnic area.

Nature lovers can wrap up with a sunset hike around the Big Pinnacle at 8 p.m.

FULL ITINERARY:

10:00 a.m.: Year of the Fish program for kids - Pilot Creek Access at Boyd Nelson Rd.

11:30 a.m.: Raptors, A Bird's Eye View - LIVE Animal Talk with Wildlife Rehab Inc. and a Park Ranger - Talk about local and migrant raptors and their amazing adaptations.

1:00 p.m.: Natural and Cultural History of Pilot Mountain State Park from the 1800's to today- Mark Farnsworth- Department of Cultural Resources - Summit Picnic Shelter

2:00- 4:00 - Acoustic music by Randy Collins and Travis Frye on the Summit Sidewalk

3:00 p.m.: Drone and Infared RADAR demo by Max Messinger- Unmanned Aerial Systems Lab- Wake Forest University- Learn how drones are used for scientific research in the park!-- Summit Parking Area

4:00 p.m.: Children's activities in the field above the Summit Picnic Area

5:00 p.m.: Meet and Greet: The next fifty years at Pilot Mountain

5:00 p.m.-7:00 pm- Acoustic Music by Sunrise Shadow at the Summit Picnic Shelter

7:00 p.m.: "Smoke Signals" - Reenactment from the opening day as a State Park -- Summit Parking Area

8:00 p.m.: Sunset hike around Big Pinnacle

Radostits, Michael

Already a commercial tourist attraction before becoming a state park, Pilot Mountain offers an extensive network of trails, canoeing, climbing, camping areas and spectacular scenery.

Located in Surry and Yadkin counties, the park consists of more than 3,800 acres is located in the Sauratown Mountains and also along the Yadkin River.

For hours and maps, visit www.ncparks.gov/pilot-mountain-state-park.

© 2018 WFMY