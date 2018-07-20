Drake’s “In My Feelings” Challenge has taken over the Internet in a matter of days.

The singer’s latest hit has become the latest dance craze as people post videos doing “The Shiggy.”

Celebrities from Will Smith to Ryan Seacrest have posted videos, and there are more than four million hits for “In My Feelings” Challenge on YouTube.

It only takes a few simple dance moves to do the challenge, but some people are taking it a step too far.

Videos are going viral online of some challenge participants jumping out of moving cars to show off their moves until it goes terribly wrong.

The challenge is a concern for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

"It's probably not the smartest thing to do,” CMPD crime prevention officer Johnathan Frisk said. “Very scary when you see something like this. People just, you know, watching a video thinking they're going to copycat things."

Videos show people falling out of cars into the street, cars hitting people while dancing and cars even being taken while people turn their backs to bust a move.

"You're jumping out of a car,” Officer Frisk said. “The car is moving. Not only potentially can you harm yourself but the people around you, other people, you know, traveling down the road."

Tega Cay Police Department recently got in on the “In My Feelings” Challenge by combining it in a montage in their Lip Sync Challenge video. However, the officer in the video tells the driver to stop the car to let her out before dropping a beat to do the challenge.

Frisk said he isn’t encouraging anyone to do this challenge, but he said if someone does want to participate, make sure to park the car out of the way of a public street or highway. Then try out the dance moves in a safe place, away from any moving vehicles.

"This is things we should not be doing in real life,” Frisk said. “You watch it on TV and say, ‘Wow that's pretty cool,’ but we really, just really need to leave it at that."

