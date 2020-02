GREENSBORO, N.C. — Eric Chilton takes us on a visit to Sport Auto in Summerfield where you can find everything from a classic BMW to a half million dollar Ferrari. Steve Barney founded this business in 2001 as a Lamborghini dealership...yes, the only Lambo dealer in the Carolina's was in Summerfield. But when the manufacturer showed up for a visit they made them move to Greensboro. So, he kept the company as a luxury European car dealership. It's worth a short drive to see this unique find.