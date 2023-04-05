What was that in the sky? Starlink satellites put on a show

Dozens of satellites moving in a row made for an odd sight for many in the Triad Thursday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Did you see something odd in the night sky on Thursday? You're not alone. Many reported seeing a series of lights flying in a train-like formation across North Carolina a little after 9:00 p.m.

What is it? It's become known as the "Starlink Train", part of the SpaceX Starlink Satellite project. There are over 4,000 of these satellites orbiting in the night sky, but most of them are invisible to our eyes.

When a new series of satellites are launched, they can put on quite a show. A recent launch from Cape Canaveral sent 56 new Starlink satellites into orbit. Eventually, shields will deploy and prevent them from crowding up the night sky. For now, though, they appear like a sparkly sequence of moving objects streaking across the sky.

The goal of the Starlink project is to provide internet to the globe, no matter your location.

More about Starlink

According to the company's website, Starlink can deliver up to 350 Mbps to each plane, enabling all passengers to access streaming-capable internet at the same time while also providing connectivity to the majority of the Earth’s oceans and seas.

If you don't want to miss out on the next chance to see them, you can track them here.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.