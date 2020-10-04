GREENSBORO, N.C. — Rudd Farm's 20th strawberry season looks a lot different this year.

To follow in line with social distancing, the Greensboro farm will open a drive-thru for strawberries on Monday, April 13 OR Tuesday, April 14. Rudd Farm says it depends on how cool the weather gets over Easter weekend. They'll provide an update on their Facebook page.

Rudd Farm says they will be drive-thru only for now. No pre-orders will be available.

Strawberry lovers can stay in their cars when arriving at the farm at 4021 Hicone Road. Don't park anywhere on the road or on the farm. This is for your health and safety as well as others.

Baskets are $14 and quarts are $5. Rudd Farm takes cash and credit card, except for American Express.

