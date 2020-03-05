GREENSBORO, N.C. — As remote learning goes on for the rest of the school year, universities in the Triad are closed, and many of the benefits of campus life are gone.



“A lot of the students are worried about the fact that they're not on campus. Everything went online," said Angela White-Dobbins, administrative associate at UNC Greensboro."Then they're worried about not being able to walk in their cap and gowns that's a stress in itself."



Angela White- Dobbins said that's what she's hearing from students as an administrative associate at UNC Greensboro's counseling center.



“Usually we have it where you can come in and meet with a therapist and be apart of groups and workshops. With this COVID-19 you cannot do that.” White-Dobbins said.

RELATED: 'What happens to graduation:' Seniors, families, concerned about the Class of 2020

White-Dobbins said only interacting with students over the phone is tough.



“If I’m face to face with a student I can see the level of distress and sometimes when a student is talking to you over the phone they won't tell you what they need,” White-Dobbins said. “But if I’m looking at them, I can coach them on. You are more available to help when they're in front of you.”



There are resources students can access from their home. UNCG is offering remote telemetal health to help students cope as well as counseling zoom workshops.

Share your #UNCGGrad videos! May graduates: Share your #UNCGGrad videos with us! What are you most proud of? What will you miss most? What are your plans and hopes for yourself and the rest of your graduating class? As part of our virtual celebration, we're encouraging graduates to share videos with us by tagging us (@uncg/#UNCGGrad) and emailing videos to social@uncg.edu by May 4. Please film in horizontal orientation. We will feature graduate submissions in a video compilation running next week. Tag or send to fellow graduates to encourage them to participate. And thanks to social work/AADS major Sydney Rogers for sharing her video with us! #UNCGWay #SpartansTogether Posted by UNC Greensboro on Friday, May 1, 2020

“A lot of this stuff has got to be online we're going to have to adjust to being online rather than face to face,” White Dobbins said. “I think it's going to be our new norm. It's not going to be like it was yesterday.”



White Dobbins said the best thing students can do is slow down, adapt and use the many online resources available.

OTHER STORIES:

RELATED: LeBron James hosting 'Graduate Together' to honor 2020 class nationwide

RELATED: Class of 2020 | Here's how to give graduating seniors a shoutout

RELATED: Homeschool parent of six kids gives advice for those struggling to balance work and learning

RELATED: The coronavirus through a senior's eyes | Senior draws a self-portrait with a strong message