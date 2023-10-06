Here's why and when you should change your ceiling fan direction

Getting ready for fall doesn't just mean changing your wardrobe; your home also needs adjustments.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — You may not have noticed that your ceiling fan has a little switch on the side. Flipping that switch can significantly affect your home's comfort level.

During the hot summer months, ceiling fans should spin counterclockwise. This creates a downdraft, pushing the air downward so you feel cooler.

But as fall arrives and you turn the heat back on, it's time to reverse that direction.

Switch your fan to rotate clockwise. By doing this, warm air naturally rising to the ceiling is redistributed and pushed downward. This will help warm your living space without turning up your thermostat.