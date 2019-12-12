ASHEBORO, N.C. — A 9-year-old Asheboro boy with a failing heart is on a mission to have the best Christmas yet.

We recently shared William Sidebottom's story with you. He was born with a heart condition and has undergone several surgeries in his young life. But now, his donor-heart is failing after three years. William's mother is asking for people to send Christmas cards to her brave little boy to keep his spirits up. You can send those cards to 1595 Nottingham Street, Asheboro, NC 27203.

Mom says doctors haven't given William much time, so this could be his last Christmas.

"If it’s my last Christmas, like I keep on saying I love to have fun and so I have fun and if this is my last Christmas I want it to be the best Christmas for me and my family," William told WFMY News 2's Adaure Achumba.

And that's exactly what William's family plans to do for him - have fun.

The family has embarked on trips and tours to entertain William and help lift his spirits. Some of the events and opportunities have been provided by members of the community touched by William's journey.

William, who loves race cars, said he would like to do as many things as possible before he starts to get 'really sick' including ride in a Lamborghini.

William got to go to a Hornet's basketball in Charlotte and sat really close to the courtside.

William and his family visited The Biltmore in Asheville which is famed for its luxurious Christmas decorations and lights.

William was treated to Christmas cards and stuffed animals by staff at The Biltmore.

Whitaker Motor Sports has even reached out to William to invite him to an exotic cars and trucks event on Sunday, December 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A spokesperson says William will even get to take rides in some of the cars!

"He is a huge car lover and loves exotics and drifting. So for this day, we want as many cars, trucks, bikes, etc to come out and display in the car meet area as possible. We will have a few selected guys taking Will for rides drifting on track as well as some exotics/supercars taking him for some laps as well," wrote Joey Whitaker of Whitaker Motor Sports. The event will feature Formula Drift driver Dustin Miles.

Several friends have also started fundraisers and hosted events to support William since this recent medical development.

You can send Christmas Cards to William at the address below.

William Sidebottom



1595 Nottingham Street,

Asheboro, NC 27203