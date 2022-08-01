Winston-Salem woman turns $1 into $443K Cash 5 jackpot win

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman turned her $1 into much more - $443,848 more, to be exact.
Nerisa Dizdarevic bought a Cash 5 ticket for Tuesday's jackpot drawing at the Speedway on South Stratford Road in Winston-Salem. Her Quick Pick ticket matched all five numbers.
After state and federal taxes, she took home just over $315,000.
In North Carolina, Cash 5 is only one of four lottery games players can buy their tickets at retail locations or use Online Play. If you didn't get a chance at the jackpot Dizdarevic won, not to worry. Cash 5 tickets cost $1 and are drawn every night. Monday's jackpot is $165,000.
