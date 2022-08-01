x
Winston-Salem woman turns $1 into $443K Cash 5 jackpot win

A woman in Winston-Salem won Tuesday's jackpot Cash 5 drawing with a $1 Quick Pick ticket.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman turned her $1 into much more - $443,848 more, to be exact. 

Nerisa Dizdarevic bought a Cash 5 ticket for Tuesday's jackpot drawing at the Speedway on South Stratford Road in Winston-Salem. Her Quick Pick ticket matched all five numbers. 

After state and federal taxes, she took home just over $315,000. 

In North Carolina, Cash 5 is only one of four lottery games players can buy their tickets at retail locations or use Online Play. If you didn't get a chance at the jackpot Dizdarevic won, not to worry. Cash 5 tickets cost $1 and are drawn every night. Monday's jackpot is $165,000.  

Click here to see how North Carolina education lottery money impacts your county.

